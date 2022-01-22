Atlas World Navigator Crew Receives Vaccination Booster

Atlas Ocean's World Navigator staff and crew received their COVID-19 vaccination booster shot prior to Atlas’ first 2022 Antarctica expedition, according to a press release.

The booster shot that all staff and crew received was the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine.

“The health and safety of all guests, staff and crew is our top priority,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Enhancing our staff and crew’s resilience to Covid-19 will help elevate the onboard health for our guests too. Atlas Ocean Voyages takes extra steps like these to help ensure a safe environment for all who sail aboard our ships.”