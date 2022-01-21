Tarragona

AIDA Cancels Caribbean Season on AIDAluna

AIDAluna

AIDA Cruises is cancelling the remainder of its season on the AIDAluna in the Caribbean.

Guests can rebook on the AIDAdiva or AIDAperla, which are sailing in the region, or pick up a credit for a future sailing. 

The AIDAluna will now restart on March 30, 2022 as Carnival Corporation's German brand only ran two cruises in the Caribbean.

The company cited "changing conditions" this month as the reason for the cancellation and said it was focusing its Caribbean program on the AIDAdiva and AIDAperla.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide