Royal Caribbean International Ship Location and Status: January Update

While some of the Royal Caribbean International ships have been temporarily taken out of service again, 15 other cruise vessels are operating commercially for the cruise line as the year started.

Here is the location and status of the Royal Caribbean fleet as of Jan. 21, 2022:

Odyssey of the Seas Year

Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Odyssey of the Seas is offering weekly departures from Port Everglades to the Western and Southern Caribbean. Cruises range from six to eight nights.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Hong Kong

Cruises onboard the Spectrum of the Seas have been cancelled following an update to Hong Kong’s COVID-19 prevention policies. The ship is now awaiting service resumption around Hong Kong. The vessel – based in the Asian port – was previously offering a program of short ocean getaways, exclusive to local residents.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

The Symphony of the Seas is anchored off the Grand Bahama Island. After welcoming guests back in August, the Oasis-class vessel recently saw three cruises cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances. It is now set to resume service on Jan. 29.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Pacific Ocean

The Ovation of the Seas is in the Pacific Ocean and expected to resume service in May. At present, the vessel is sailing toward San Diego, California.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas is presently offering week-long Caribbean cruises. The vessel sails from Port Canaveral every Sunday, offering visits to popular ports in the region – including St. Maarten and Falmouth.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Cape Liberty-based Anthem of the Seas is currently sailing a series of 11-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. The voyages feature visits to Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and more.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

The first Royal Caribbean ship to resume revenue service, the Quantum of the Seas, has been sailing in Asia since December 2020. The ship’s program consists of Singapore-based short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas is presently offering weekly itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The Oasis-class vessel sails from Fort Lauderdale and visits several ports like Cozumel, Nassau, St. Thomas and Roatán.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After initially resuming service from Cape Liberty, the Oasis of the Seas returned to Miami in late 2021. The vessel is now offering a series of week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises from its Florida homeport.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Florida Coast

The Independence of the Seas is currently anchored off the Florida Coast. After seeing two charter sailings and one regular short cruise cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances, the Freedom-class ship is currently expecting to welcome guests back on Jan. 29.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas is presently in service, sailing every Sunday from Galveston. It offers seven-night cruises to Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico and Belize.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. In July, it became the first vessel to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

The Jewel of the Seas is on operational pause in the Bahamas after being pulled from service for the next month due to COVID-related circumstances.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Mariner of the Seas returned to guest operations in August and is currently offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Caribbean

After several months of being back in service, the Serenade of the Seas entered another operational pause in early January. The Radiance-class ship is now set to resume service in April, after a scheduled drydock.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Navigator of the Seas welcomed guests back in November and now offers a series of Mexican Riviera and West Coast itineraries. Sailing from Los Angeles, the vessel marked Royal Caribbean’s return to California after 10 years.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Brilliance of the Seas is offering short cruises from Tampa. The vessel is currently wrapping up a five-night voyage that included stops at two Mexican ports: Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Galveston, Texas

The Adventure of the Seas launched service from Galveston in November after completing a drydock in Europe. It is now offering four- and five-night cruises to Mexico from the Texas port.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

The Radiance of the Seas is awaiting service resumption anchored off Limassol, Cyprus.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After a 20-month operational pause, the Explorer of the Seas welcomed guests back in November. The Voyager-class ship is now offering week-long Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Brest, France

The Voyager of the Seas is currently in a drydock in Brest, France. The 1999-built ship is undergoing routine maintenance and technical work before returning to service in April.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests Status:

On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

With its service return now postponed to March, the Vision of the Seas is anchored off CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: St. Maarten

The Rhapsody of the Seas is awaiting its service resumption anchored near Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Enchantment of the Seas returned to service in December, offering a series of cruises from Baltimore.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Grandeur of the Seas welcomed guests back in December, kicking off for a series of Southern Caribbean cruises. The program features Barbados as a new homeport for Royal Caribbean.