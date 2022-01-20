SeaDream Yacht Club 2024 Caribbean Season Now Open for Reservations

SeaDream Yacht Club’s 2024 Caribbean season is now open for booking with the SeaDream I and SeaDream II and featuring unique stops in Bequia, Canouan, and Mayreau, among many ports.
Open for bookings now, SeaDream’s early 2024 Caribbean voyages sail January 2024 through April 2024 and feature 31 different itineraries.
Highlights:
- Barbados to Antigua, January 6-14, 2024. Ports include Mayreau, Union Island, and Bequia, of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Martinique; Guadeloupe; Saba; Nevis; and an overnight in St. Barts. In Bequia, guests have the opportunity to explore FireFly Plantation.
- St. Thomas to St. Martin, February 3-10, 2024. Ports include Beef Island, Tortola, Norman Island and Jost van Dyke, of the British Virgin Islands; Sint Maarten; and Anguilla. An overnight stay in the harbor of Gustavia, St. Barts, invites guests to enjoy the island’s French flair.
- Puerto Rico roundtrip, March 2-9, 2024. Ports include Culebrita Island and Vieques Island, nestled in the archipelago of Puerto Rico; Beef Island, Virgin Gorda, and Jost van Dyke of the British Virgin Islands; an overnight stay in St. Barts; and Anguilla.