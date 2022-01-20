Celebrity Cancels Infinity's Summer Europe Program for Caribbean Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has cancelled its summer program aboard the Celebrity Infinity in Europe.

Instead the ship will sail in the Caribbean.

"Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Infinity from Europe to the Caribbean. As a result, we will be canceling all Celebrity Infinity Mediterranean sailings currently scheduled to depart April 15, 2022 through November 28, 2022. This will allow us to open new seven-night Caribbean cruises for sale in the Summer and Fall months," the company said in a letter sent to booked guests.

The ship was originally set to spend the summer in the Mediterranean, mainly sailing seven-night sailings to Croatia, Montenegro and Greece.