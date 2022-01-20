Oceania Marina to Take Over Sirena's Caribbean Program

Oceania Cruises is making deployment changes to two of its vessels.

Previously set to take place in January, the service resumption of the Sirena has been pushed to March, while the Marina is taking over most of the ship’s previously scheduled cruise program.

With its January and February cruises in South America cancelled, the larger and newer vessel is assuming Sirena’s Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries starting on Jan. 22.

In a letter sent to its guests, Oceania said the ship replacement is a result of a “recent change in voyage schedules.”

All guests are being accommodated on the revised program with no changes to the cruise fare reserved/paid, the brand stated.

The scheduled itineraries are also being maintained with no significant changes.

According to Oceania, on the Marina, passengers “will find a wider range of and larger public spaces, ultra-spacious guest staterooms and suites, and a total of ten dining venues including four specialty restaurants.”

“With more space per guest for social distancing combined with controlled capacity, and 800 crew to pamper you, we believe this will provide you with a most memorable and relaxing experience,” the brand added.

The Sirena is now scheduled to resume service on Mar. 29, with a 14-night transatlantic crossing. Set to depart Bridgetown, Barbados, the cruise includes visits to five ports before arriving in Barcelona, Spain.

After first welcoming guests back in September, Oceania Cruises currently has two vessels in service, the Riviera and the Insignia.