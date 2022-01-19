Atlas Deploys Two Ships to Antarctica for Winter 2022-2023

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that them cruise line will deploy two expedition ships to Antarctica for the winter 2022-2023 season.

The World Traveller will embark on her inaugural Antarctica season, while the World Navigator will return to Antarctica for its second.

The two ships will offer a choice of 20 expeditions, ranging from nine- to twenty-night itineraries, sailing from November 2022 through March 2023.

The two ships will offer different kinds of expeditions: World Navigator will sail shorter nine- to 11-night expeditions, while the World Traveller will offer extended itineraries, ranging from 13 to 20 nights.

Additionally, travelers who make a new booking through a travel advisor by March 31, 2022, can save up to $2,000 per suite or stateroom on these newly announced itineraries, as well as an additional 20 percent when paying in full.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages brings travelers to remote and captivating destinations for once-in-a-lifetime and bucket-list experiences,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “In our brand’s second Antarctica season, we offer travelers a choice of two different Antarctica experiences by deploying both recently launched World Navigator and newly constructed World Traveller to the region. Whichever Atlas expedition ship travelers choose, our expert expedition teams will deliver fascinating context and unforgettable experiences on the Southern Continent.”