Virgin Voyages Promotes Key Leaders to VP of Sales

John Diorio and Shane Riley

Virgin Voyages has announced promotions on its global sales team.

Shane Riley and John Diorio have both been promoted to Vice President of Sales, promising to grow the brand’s footprint and sales presence around the world, according to a statement. 

Both Riley and Diorio have been champions for the brand and crucial leaders with Riley covering UK/International sales and Diorio covering North American sales, the company said. 

Riley helmed the expansion of the company’s UK-based sales team and the development of emerging regions like Australia.

Similarly, Diorio’s increased scope over the years was substantiated by assuming the entirety of the North American field sales and managing influential relationships with key partners like the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

“Over the past several years, Shane and John have demonstrated the ability to produce strategic partnerships and achieve tremendous growth for the company,” says Diana Block Garcia, Senior Vice President of Revenue, Sales and Itinerary. “With an unparalleled approach to sales, both Shane and John have been fundamental members of Virgin Voyages’ sales teams yielding the success of the brand. We’re thrilled to announce their promotions to Vice President.”

