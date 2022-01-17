Princess Cruises Extends Book with Confidence Policy

Princess Cruises announced on Monday that it is giving guests an added level of comfort when they book a cruise with the extension of the Book with Confidence program, and extended health and safety protocols.

Book with Confidence is now extended to summer 2022 sailings, including all cruises departing through September 30, 2022, for all bookings made by March 2, 2022.

The flexible program allows guests to make summer travel plans with confidence knowing that if plans change, their cruise vacation is protected. The program allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans up to 30 days prior to the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.

"Planning a vacation gives us something to look forward to and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "With the extension of our Book with Confidence program, we're giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer vacation now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans."

Additionally, Princess Cruises said it will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14-days prior to the sailing day and have proof of vaccination.