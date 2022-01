Celebrity Cancels 4 Eclipse Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is cancelling four week-long sailings on the Eclipse, departing March 26, 2022 through April 16, 2022.

In a letter sent to guests Celebrity said: “Celebrity Cruises has been working closely with health and government authorities, in each country we sail from, to continuously evaluate our operational plans and ship itineraries. As a result, we will be suspending four Celebrity Eclipse sailings departing March 26, 2022 through April 16, 2022.”

The first three sailings are West Coast cruises leaving from Los Angeles with stops in other California and Mexican ports. The April 16 departure heads north, from Los Angeles and repositions the ship to Vancouver.

Impacted Sailings:

March 26 Sailing: Los Angeles, Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Ensenada, San Diego, Los Angeles

April 2 Sailing: Los Angeles, Catalina Island, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Ensenada, Los Angeles

April 9 Sailing: Los Angeles, Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego, Ensenada, Los Angeles

April 16 Sailing: Los Angeles, Catalina Island, San Francisco, Astoria, Seattle, Victoria, Vancouver