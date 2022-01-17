Strong Start for Cruise Ship Drydocks in 2022

The new year is off to a strong start with many ships currently undergoing all kinds of work at drydocks globally.

From extensive conversion projects to regular class work and emergency repairs, Cruise Industry News compiled data about some of the major drydocks presently underway.

Satoshi/Ambience

Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Year built: 1991

Shipyard: Viktor Lenac (Rijeka, Croatia)

Set to emerge as Ambassador Cruise Line’s first vessel, the Ambience is currently undergoing a major refurbishment at Viktor Lenac, in Croatia.

To be concluded in February, the refit includes substantial hotel upgrades, in addition to extensive technical work. According to Ambassador, the 1991-built vessel is also being brought to the latest environmental standards.

Voyager of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,100

Tonnage: 142,000

Year built: 1999

Shipyard: Damen (Brest, France)

The Voyager of the Seas is currently in a drydock at the Damen Shipyard in Brest, France. Set to resume service in April, the 1999-built ship is undergoing routine maintenance and technical work.

The job includes steel replacement and a new hull coating, in addition to the complete overhaul of the ship’s pods, thrusters and stabilizers.

Norwegian Sky

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,000

Tonnage: 77,104

Year built: 1999

Shipyard: Damen (Brest, France)

Another cruise ship in Damen’s Brest facility, the Norwegian Sky is also undergoing routine maintenance and technical work. With its service resumption postponed to March, the vessel will see work on its stabilizers, rudders, propellers, thrusters and more.

The Sky’s project also includes hotel side maintenance, with replacement of mattresses, carpets, galley utilities and more.

Marella Discovery 2

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Capacity: 1,804

Tonnage: 70,000

Year built: 1995

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The 1995-built Marella Discovery 2 is presently in a drydock at Navantia, in Cádiz, Spain.

The Marella Cruises’ vessel is undergoing class work and routine maintenance in order to resume revenue service in early April.

Coral Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 88,000

Year built: 2002

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Coral Princess is also undergoing technical work and routine maintenance in Cádiz.

The Princess ship arrived in the Spanish shipyard earlier this month and is expected to stay until Jan. 25.

Island Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 88,000

Year built: 2003

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

Another Princess Cruises ship set to undergo routine maintenance, the Island Princess is soon arriving in Navantia’s Cádiz shipyard.

Carnival Horizon

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,000

Tonnage: 135,000

Year built: 2018

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Palermo, Italy)

The Carnival Horizon is currently returning to Miami after the completion of an emergency drydock in Palermo, Italy.

During the three-week shipyard stay, the vessel saw its propulsion problem fixed and also received Carnival’s new red, blue and white livery.

Norwegian Spirit

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,000

Tonnage: 76,800

Year built: 1999

Shipyard: Sembawang (Singapore)

The 1999-built Norwegian Spirit is undergoing a drydock in Asia. Extensively rebuilt in early 2020, the ship is presently in a shipyard in Singapore for routine maintenance.

After arriving on Jan. 2, the vessel seeing technical and class work.

Celebrity Summit

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 91,000

Year built: 2001

Shipyard: Grand Bahama (Freeport, Bahamas)

The Celebrity Summit is presently in a drydock in the Grand Bahama Shipyard, in Freeport, the Bahamas.

The 2001-built vessel is undergoing regular upkeep, in addition to class and technical work.