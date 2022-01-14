Iceland ProCruises Extends Early Bird Rates

Iceland ProCruises has extended the early bird discount for all cruises in 2022 for an additional 60 days into the New Year, now going through the end of February.

"We want to give people more time to make decisions about travel," said CEO Gudmundur Kjartansson.

Those booking one of the 2022 cruises with the Ocean Diamond through February 28th, 2022 will receive an early bird discount of up to 20 percent.

Guests will save at least $565 per cabin on the Iceland Circumnavigation cruise and $925 per cabin when booking a cruise to Greenland.

The 2022 season begins with the voyage Best of Iceland, sailing May 3 to 9 and taking guests to and from Reykjavik on the Ocean Diamond with calls to Stykkisholmur, Isafjördur, Akureyri, Husavik, Djupivogur. Rates start at $1,645 per person.

The company’s premier itinerary, the Circumnavigation of Iceland, is offered on nine departure dates from early May to the end of July. The journey begins and ends in Reykjavik with port stops in Stykkisholmur, Isafjördur, Siglufjördur, Skjalfandi Bay, Seydisfjördur, Djupivogur and Vestmannaeyjar. The ten-day (nine-night) trip is available from $2,320 per person.

There are two trips to Greenland with flights to and from Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and Keflavik on the company's 2022 deployment schedule.

The Natural Wonders of Greenland is available August 12 to 23 from Reykjavik to East Greenland to Greenland’s Capitol Nuuk. The twelve-day trip (11 night) is available from $8,620 per person.

The second itinerary travels from Kangerlussuaq to Reykjavik August 23 to September 3 and is priced at $8,620, per person.