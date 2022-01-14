Tarragona

AIDA Back to Bubble-Only Excursions for Cruise Passengers

AIDAnova

Cruise guests on AIDA ships will not be able to get off the ship on their own at ports of call through the end of February.

Carnival-owned AIDA is going back to its bubble shore excursion concept as a preemptive measure against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Guests wanting to go ashore will now need to purchase an excursion through the cruise line. 

As an advantage of the bubble concept, AIDA can control the entire experience, and approve the shore excursion provider's protocols and safety measures. 

The company is also recommending guests get a booster shot against COVID-19 and said guests should wear higher-quality masks, especially, during arrival and departure, in the public indoor areas on board and on excursion.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

SIKA

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News China Market Report