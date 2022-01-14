AIDA Back to Bubble-Only Excursions for Cruise Passengers

Cruise guests on AIDA ships will not be able to get off the ship on their own at ports of call through the end of February.

Carnival-owned AIDA is going back to its bubble shore excursion concept as a preemptive measure against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Guests wanting to go ashore will now need to purchase an excursion through the cruise line.

As an advantage of the bubble concept, AIDA can control the entire experience, and approve the shore excursion provider's protocols and safety measures.

The company is also recommending guests get a booster shot against COVID-19 and said guests should wear higher-quality masks, especially, during arrival and departure, in the public indoor areas on board and on excursion.