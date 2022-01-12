Fred. Olsen Pushes Restart Dates of 2 Ships; Braemar Now 2023

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines today announced that the Braemer won't operate again until 2023, pushing its restart date by a year.

The company also said the Balmoral will now be back and sailing in May, which is later than originally anticipated, the company said.

"We are very much looking forward to having all four of our ships back in service as soon as possible, and it is so important that the time is right when we do so. At present, we cannot ignore the increase in Covid-19 that the new Omicron variant is creating in the UK and around the world," the company said in a statement.

"The good news is that we will still be returning to Scotland for departures this year, with Balmoral to operate between Newcastle - where she was originally due to be based - and Rosyth, where she will take over some of Braemar’s itineraries in the summer months.

"Please be assured that Braemar very much remains a part of our family, and we are already working on some exciting new itineraries for her return in 2023. We know some of you will be really looking forward to learning more about these cruises, and we will share more information with you in March and April."



