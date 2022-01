Rest of Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Set For Staggered Return

As a result of the continued impact of the pandemic, Norwegian Cruise Line recently revealed new restart plans for part of its fleet.

With roughly 60 percent of its ships now back in service, the brand now plans to have all its entire 17-vessel fleet sailing again by May 2022.

Cruise Industry News looked into the new dates and details. Here’s the latest:

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: March 2, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Key West, Cozumel and Great Stirrup Cay

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: March 5, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: March 20, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Panama City to Colón (Panama)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Cartagena

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: March 30, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Palermo, La Valletta, Santorini, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Istanbul and Mykonos

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: April 3, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Venice (Italy)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Monaco, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: South Pacific and Hawaii

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti) to Honolulu (Hawaii)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Hilo, Kauai and Maui