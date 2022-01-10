Brodosplit Inks Deal for New Expedition Cruise Ship

Croatian shipbuilder Brodosplit has an order for a new expedition cruise ship, according to the shipyard.

Brodosplit said on Monday it had signed deals worth more than 200 million euro to build a new megayacht and a polar expedition cruise ship.

Set to be delivered in 2025, the new ship will have capacity for 152 guests and 111 crew. The buyer was not named but is expected to be revealed shortly.

The yard's recent cruise deliveries include the Golden Horizon, now sailing for Tradewind Voyages, Quark's new Ultramarine and the Oceanwide Hondius. A second newbuild for Oceanwide follows in the second quarter of 2022.