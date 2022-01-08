Carnival Trims Legend Sailing from 14 Days to 10, Drops Canal

The Carnival Legend's January 9 sailing from Baltimore has gone from a two-week cruise to a 10-day sailing, with the line citing the Omicron variant in a letter sent to guests.

The itinerary featured the Panama Canal, and has been modified and will now include three port calls in the Caribbean instead.

"The voyage will now operate as a 10-day cruise returning to Baltimore 4 days earlier, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022," the line said. "Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to operate the Panama Canal itinerary you were expecting. We are truly sorry for this unexpected change of plans and trust you understand we are making this decision given our commitment to the safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit."

The cruise will feature six days at sea and calls at Half Moon Cay, St. Maarten and Antigua.

The previous itinerary had calls in Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Puerto Limon, cruising the Panama Canal and a final stop in Grand Turk before heading back to Baltimore.

Guests sailing will receive a $300 stateroom credit, four-day pro-rated cruise fare reduction, and an onboard credit of $245.80 per person. Pre-paid gratuities and pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages will also be adjusted to reflect the shortened duration. Guests will also receive a 25 percent Future Cruise Credit.

For guests choosing not to sail, Carnival stated: "We will be happy to discuss rescheduling you for another cruise, or process a full refund of your cruise fare and any pre-paid/purchased items to the original form of payment." In addition to a 25 percent Future Cruise Credit.