Cruise Ships Back in Action From Over 35 Countries

Over 35 countries are serving as homeports and turnaround destinations for the cruise industry in January with over 240 ships back in operation.

Leading the way, the United States will see the most capacity back in service. With nearly 100 ships sailing from its ports, the country concentrates nearly 253,000 of the 435,000 active berths in January.

With a large fleet of ships in the Canaries for the winter season, Spain comes in second. The European country will have just short of 22,000 berths in January, with 12 ships back in service.

Also in Europe, the United Kingdom closes out the top three with nine ships.

After recently resuming cruise operations, Brazil comes in fourth. In January, five ships are set to sail domestic itineraries in the country, concentrating nearly 18,000 berths.

A fly-cruise destination, the United Arab Emirates will see five cruise ships during the month.

Here’s the complete ranking (country/berths):