Royal Caribbean Cancels Next Spectrum of the Seas Sailing

Royal Caribbean International has cancelled the Jan. 6 sailing aboard the Spectrum of the Seas from Hong Kong following what it said was a notification from the Hong Kong Department of Health regarding nine close-contacts "of a confirmed community COVID-19 infected individual travelling onboard Spectrum of the Seas' current sailing which departed on Jan. 2."

After receiving notification, these nine guests were immediately quarantined and PCR tested. They all tested negative, the company said in a statement.

However, the ship is now returning to Hong Kong, and all guests and crew will be tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 5.

A second round of testing will be required for crew on Jan. 7, leading to the cancelled Jan. 6 sailing.

Royal Caribbean said it has been working closely with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and continues to comply with local epidemic prevention policies and regulations, alongside its own protocols.

The Spectrum of the Seas has been sailing short cruises from Hong Kong featuring all sea days since September 2021.