These Cruise Ships Currently Sail to the Bahamas

Those in the U.S. fancying a warm getaway will be right to consider a cruise to the Bahamas. Located a very short sailing distance from Miami, this country provides a perfect winter escape with its sandy beaches and bright blue water.
Luckily, with more than 30 cruise ships currently sailing to the Bahamas, finding a cruise that fits the bill won’t be a challenge.
Ship: Freedom of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2006
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas
Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Ship: Allure of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2010
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ship: Symphony of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ship: Independence of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2008
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas
Ship: Mariner of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2003
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Four- and five-night Bahamas and Mexico
Ship: Oasis of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400
Built: 2009
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ship: Brilliance of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico
Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250
Built: 1997
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas, Caribbean and United States East Coast
Ship: Carnival Sunrise
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984
Built: 1999
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean
Ship: Carnival Dream
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650
Built: 2009
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Itinerary: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas
Ship: Carnival Elation
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040
Built: 1998
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean
Ship: Carnival Conquest
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2002
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico
Ship: Carnival Sunshine
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,964
Built: 1996
Homeport: Charleston (United States) starting on January 17
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean
Ship: Carnival Liberty
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2005
Homeport: Miami (United States) until January 16; Port Canaveral (United States) starting on January 24
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean
Ship: MSC Seashore
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560
Built: 2021
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ship: MSC Meraviglia
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500
Built: 2017
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ship: MSC Divina
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500
Built: 2012
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ship: Norwegian Gem
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,430
Built: 2007
Homeport: New York City (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean, Bahamas and East Coast
Ship: Norwegian Encore
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2019
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas
Ship: Norwegian Dawn
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean
Ship: Sky Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660
Built: 2019
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Ship: Caribbean Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 2000
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas
Ship: Celebrity Apex
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900
Built: 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean
Ship: Celebrity Edge
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900
Built: 2018
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean