These Cruise Ships Currently Sail to the Bahamas

Those in the U.S. fancying a warm getaway will be right to consider a cruise to the Bahamas. Located a very short sailing distance from Miami, this country provides a perfect winter escape with its sandy beaches and bright blue water.

Luckily, with more than 30 cruise ships currently sailing to the Bahamas, finding a cruise that fits the bill won’t be a challenge.

Ship: Freedom of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2006

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Ship: Allure of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2010

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ship: Symphony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,448

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ship: Independence of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2008

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2003

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Four- and five-night Bahamas and Mexico

Ship: Oasis of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2009

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ship: Brilliance of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Mexico

Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250

Built: 1997

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Caribbean and United States East Coast

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Ship: Carnival Dream

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2009

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Itinerary: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas

Ship: Carnival Elation

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040

Built: 1998

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Four- and five-day cruises to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2002

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico

Ship: Carnival Sunshine

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,964

Built: 1996

Homeport: Charleston (United States) starting on January 17

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean

Ship: Carnival Liberty

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2005

Homeport: Miami (United States) until January 16; Port Canaveral (United States) starting on January 24

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean

Ship: MSC Seashore

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560

Built: 2021

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ship: MSC Meraviglia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500

Built: 2017

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ship: MSC Divina

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500

Built: 2012

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,430

Built: 2007

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean, Bahamas and East Coast

Ship: Norwegian Encore

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2019

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Ship: Norwegian Dawn

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

Ship: Sky Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,660

Built: 2019

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Ship: Caribbean Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 2000

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

Ship: Celebrity Apex

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean

Ship: Celebrity Edge

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2018

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean