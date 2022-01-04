Tarragona

Quark Ultramarine Sails on Inaugural Cruise

Quark Ultramarine

The Quark Ultramarine has set sail on its inaugural voyage out of Ushuaia on Dec. 23, 2021.

“We’re thrilled to be back at sea! After five years of intense ship-building and innovation – plus an interruption of expedition travel due to the pandemic – we’re so excited for our guests on Ultramarine’s inaugural voyage, which set sail on Dec. 23,” the cruise line wrote on social media.

“Not only are these adventurers the first to travel on this game-changing ship, but they also get to celebrate the life of Sir Ernest Shackleton on this multi-destination itinerary, ‘Chasing Shackleton: Journey from South Georgia to Antarctica.’,” it added.

The itinerary is an 18-night roundtrip voyage with visits to the Antarctic Peninsula, Elephant Island and South Georgia Island. The Ultramarine is set to return to Ushuaia on Jan. 10.

The cruise line said that it’s “doubly excited” to be on the Ultramarine’s maiden voyage and finally utilize its two twin-engine helicopters and 20 quick-deploy zodiacs.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News China Market Report