Scenic Eclipse En Route to Antarctica Ahead of January Start

The Scenic Eclipse is on its way to Antarctica from the Red Sea in the lead up to the start of its Antarctica sailing program later this month.

“We’ve been planning this Antarctica season for months and we can’t wait to head back to the White Continent for a season of luxury and discovery," said Scenic Discovery Yachts’ Expedition Operations Manager Jason Flesher.

"Thanks to the size and capabilities of the Scenic Eclipse, we’ve been able to secure exclusive landings in Margarite Bay, a southern destination that very few ships can visit,” he added.

According to a press release, this will be the Scenic Eclipse’s first post-pandemic commercial sailing. The 228-passenger ship will operate several scheduled voyages in the region, 13- and 19-days in length. The program will run through March.

Guests booking a last-minute 2021-22 Antarctica voyage on the Scenic Eclipse will be able to use 2-for-1 Business Class Air or $1,000 per person savings, plus an additional $350 per person savings if the cruise is paid in full at the time of booking. This offer is good on all sailings for this season, Scenic said.

The 13-day Antarctica in Depth takes guests along the Antarctica Peninsula, just above the Antarctic Circle. Highlights include traversing the 11-kilometer-long Lemaire Channel, lined with steep cliffs and filled with icebergs; visiting a working scientific base and talking to the staff (when conditions permit); exploring the remnants of a derelict whaling station and a vacant British base or climbing to the rim of a volcanic crater; taking zodiacs around ice formations; and paddling among the icebergs in kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

Passengers will also be able to learn about Antarctic history, geography and ecosystem from the 20-strong Specialist Polar Discovery Team during their lectures. The team members will also lead shore excursions.

Additionally, guests will be able to explore underwater aboard the Scenic Neptune, the ship’s six-guest submarine, or the bird's eye view of the landscape on one of the ship's two helicopters.

Fares start at $17,195 per person based on double occupancy.

The 19-day Antarctica & South Georgia adds five days to the Antarctica itinerary, exploring the island of South Georgia. The sea around South Georgia is “one of the liveliest areas on earth with an abundance of marine life,” Scenic said.

The island is home to seals, whales, penguins and seabirds, as well as the King Penguin, so named as they can grow to a height of 39”, second only to the Emperor Penguin, and numbering nearly 500,000.

According to Scenic, the Eclipse is set to become the first cruise vessel to operate a submarine in the waters of South Georgia Island.

Prices for this sailing on March 10, which departs from Ushuaia but returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, start at $24,595.

As the Antarctica season comes to a close in March, the Scenic Eclipse will then venture across the Atlantic, sailing from Rio de Janeiro to Lisbon, to commence its inaugural Mediterranean season.

All Scenic Eclipse voyages are all-inclusive, including return flights, transfers, up to 10 dining experiences, premium branded beverages and immersive excursions, according to the press release. All new bookings are covered by Scenic’s Flexible Booking Policy, enabling guests to defer their cruise to another travel date or itinerary up to 60 days prior to departure and come with Scenic’s Deposit Protection Plan included.

The Eclipse offers a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio, butler service, 10 dining experiences, a 5,920-sq.-ft. luxury spa, yoga and pilates studio, pools and bars, two helicopters, a six-guest submarine and an expert Discovery Team.

A second yacht, the Scenic Eclipse II, is planned to launch in 2023.