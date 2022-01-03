COVID Leads to Disruptions to Some AIDA, Costa and TUI Cruises

There have been disruptions to sailings onboard three cruise ships operating for different cruise lines outside the U.S.

According to Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten, due to positive coronavirus cases onboard TUI’s Mein Schiff 6, the roundtrip voyage that was due to depart on Jan. 3 from/for Dubai was cancelled.

“Over the course of the current trip, some people have tested positive for COVID-19, including some important crew members, so we cannot offer the service that is expected of us and that guests are used to,” TUI Cruises said in a statement.

It is unclear whether the Jan. 10 cruise would go ahead.

AIDA Cruises has reported that it is cutting short its Canary Islands sailing on the AIDAnova due to coronavirus cases onboard. The ship’s Captain Jens Janauscheck announced on Jan. 2 that the voyage that departed on Dec. 22 would be cut short, and guests would be flown home.

The ship is now undergoing disinfection of all areas. It is scheduled to resume cruising on Jan. 15, 2022.

The third disruption is with Costa Cruises announcing the cancellation of a handful of Brazilian domestic sailings onboard the Costa Diadema: two out of Santos on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 and two out of Salvador on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13.

The cruise line’s statement said that Costa Diadema’s cruises will resume according to their normal schedule on Jan. 17, 2022. These are seven-night cruises, with departures from Santos and Salvador as part of the domestic sailing program that runs until Apr. 18, 2022.

The cruise that departed Santos on Dec. 27 has arrived in its end destination of Santos on Jan. 3 unaffected.

The Brazilian domestic cruises on the Costa Fascinosa have not been changed with voyages from Santos, Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí continuing to run as scheduled, the cruise line added.

The three cruise lines said that they are in touch with their guests offering alternative arrangements and compensation.