Carnival Restart Update: Latest Details and Dates

After another four ships joining Carnival Cruise Line’s active lineup this December, the cruise line has most of its fleet back in action in North America.

Over 70% of the Fleet Back in Service

Since July, a total of 18 vessels have resumed service for Carnival in North America. The figure represents over 70 percent of the company’s 25-ship fleet.

The active ships are currently sailing from seven different homeports:

Carnival Vista

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras and more

Carnival Breeze

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since July 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico - Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Carnival Miracle

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 27, 2021

Region: West Coast and Hawaii

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Length: 3 to 14 nights

Itinerary: West Coast, Mexico and Hawaii

Mardi Gras

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 6 and 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Carnival Magic

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since August 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: In service since August 14, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Carnival Panorama

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since August 21, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Length: 6 and 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Pride

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since September 12, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa, Florida

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Panama Canal

Carnival Dream

Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: In service since September 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Carnival Glory

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since September 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans, Louisiana

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean

Carnival Freedom

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since October 9, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Elation

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: In service since October 11, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Carnival Valor

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since November 1, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans, Louisiana

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico

Carnival Legend

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since November 14, 2021

Region: Bahamas and Caribbean

Homeport: Baltimore, Maryland

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Panama Canal and Caribbean

Carnival Conquest

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since December 13, 2021

Region: Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Mexico and Key West

Carnival Radiance

Capacity at 100%: 2,984

Date: In service since December 13, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Baja Mexico and West Coast

Carnival Liberty

Capacity at 100%: 2,974

Date: In service since December 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida until Jan. 22; Port Canaveral, Florida starting on Jan. 24

Length: 3 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: In service since December 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida until Jan. 8; Charleston, South Carolina starting on Jan. 17

Length: 4 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Entire U.S.-Based Fleet Set to Return by March

As three more ships are being added into the active lineup, Carnival’s entire U.S.-based fleet is set to be back in service by March 2022.

The Carnival Horizon – which is currently undergoing an unscheduled drydock in Europe – is also returning to service soon, resuming its Miami-based program.

Here are the latest planned restart dates:

Carnival Horizon

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: January 22, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Bahamas

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire, La Romana and Amber Cove

Carnival Sensation

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: March 5, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Mobile, Alabama

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: March 7, 2022

Region: Bahamas

Homeport: Jacksonville, Florida

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Paradise

Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: March 12, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa, Florida

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Mahogany Bay and Cozumel

Carnival Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 17, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island

Carnival Splendor

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: April 16, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Moreton Island, Willis Island, Port Douglas, Cairns and Airlie Beach

Carnival Celebration

Capacity at 100%: 5,200

Date: November 6, 2022

Region: Atlantic

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Miami, Florida

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: La Coruña, Vigo, Funchal and St. Cruz de Tenerife