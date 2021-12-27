Ambassador Cruise Line Launches New Year Saver Fares

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched its New Year Saver Fares available until 3 p.m. Eastern time on March 1, 2022.

According to a press release, savings of up to 30 percent off are available on cruises that include spring in the Fjords, exploring the Baltics and summer in Iceland and Greenland.

Fares start from 67 British pounds per night with a six-night itinerary priced from 499 British pounds per person.

Guests who book a New Year Saver Fare before Jan. 31 2022 will also get 20 percent off the cruise line’s Ambassador Explorer Drinks Package, from £21.57 pp per day, which includes:

Gratuities and service charges

Non-alcoholic beverages including unlimited soft drinks

House brands from the bar

House wines

50-percent discount on premium beverages from the bar

Guests can also take advantage of Ambassador’s Twin Inside or Outside Cabin Guarantee grades on nine selected Ambience sailings. Saving up to £750 pp, guests can book a guaranteed inside cabin (categories 1-4) or an outside cabin (categories 6C-8) as standard.

This deal is “perfect” for those who don’t mind where their cabin will be on the ship, Ambassador said. Eligible sailings are marked “Guarantee” cabin grade.

Ambassador’s itineraries sail from London Tilbury onboard the newly renovated ship Ambience. The no-fly itineraries provide a “premium-value, authentic cruise experience predominantly aimed at the 50-plus traveler,” according to the cruise line.