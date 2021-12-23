Tarragona

Viking Glory Delivered to Finnish Viking Line

Viking Line of Finland has announced that it has taken delivery of the cruise ferry Viking Glory from Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Company in China

The 65,211-ton Viking Glory was built at a cost of 225 million euros, including owners’ supplies, according to a company statement, and will sail between Turku, Aland Islands and Stockholm, starting in March 2022.

The passenger capacity is 2,800 in addition to nearly 600 cars.

The service speed will be 22.1 knots.

Flying the Finnish flag, the Viking Glory is classed with DNV.

With the Glory, Viking Line will be operating seven ships on different routes in the Baltic.

 

