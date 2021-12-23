Cunard Introduces Additional Onboard Spending and 5% Deposit Perk

Cunard has announced additional onboard spending money on selected 2022 and 2023 voyages of seven nights or more.

According to a press release, guests can choose from over 150 voyages, bookable for a 5-percent deposit. To use the offer, they would need to book a Cunard Fare on selected 2022 and 2023 voyages of seven nights or more between Dec. 21, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022.

Possible bookable voyages for the offer include a seven-night round voyage to the Norwegian Fjords onboard the Queen Mary 2 departing Sept. 4, 2022. Guests who book a Britannia Balcony Stateroom with a Cunard Fare from £1,299 pp can enjoy $200 each onboard spending money.

Cunard said that guests can also sail seven nights onboard the Queen Elizabeth, departing Barcelona on Oct. 3, 2022, in a Britannia Balcony Stateroom from £949 pp with $200 each onboard spending money.

A seven-night Eastbound Transatlantic voyage onboard the Queen Mary 2, departing New York on Oct. 25, 2022, in a Britannia Balcony stateroom booked with a Cunard Fare will cost £1,399 pp, with $150 each onboard spending money.

Each voyage also includes Cunard’s complimentary flexible transfer policy, giving guests the option to move their holiday, free of charge and as many times as they like, up to the date their holiday balance is due.