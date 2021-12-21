New AIDAcosma Cruise Ship Delivered

AIDA Cruises took delivery of its newest cruise ship, the AIDAcosma, in Bremerhaven from the Meyer Werft shipyard on Dec. 21.

It is the company's second newbuilding powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a press release, and gives AIDA its 14th ship. AIDA is Carnival Corporation's German brand.

The ship will enter service in the first quarter, sailing from Hamburg on seven-day so-called metropolis voyages.

On April 9, 2022, the champion athlete Kristina Vogel will christen the new ship in Hamburg.

The new vessel then will sail on a two-week christening voyage, taking passengers to either Mallorca or Barcelona. Further highlights of the itinerary include Lisbon, Cadiz and Malaga as the ship moves to the Mediterranean for the summer season.

From April 23 to October 15, 2022, the AIDAcosma will offer voyages from Palma and Barcelona. The one-week "Mediterranean Treasures" itinerary will also include calls into Florence, Rome and Corsica.

The AIDAcosma will then move to Dubai for the winter 2022-2023 season.