Kongsberg Supplies Engine and Thruster Package for Havila Voyages

Kongsberg Maritime announced that the Havila Capella currently operating a new 12-day sailing route along the Norwegian coast between Bergen and Kirkenes would be using the company’s technology for its motive power and propulsion. Just like its three sister ships currently under construction, the Capella has been designed by HAV Design AS and deploys integrated, energy-efficient Kongsberg Maritime solutions, according to a press release.

Kongsberg said that it is delivering a total of 16 powerful Bergen gas engines to Havila Voyages. These engines apply variable turbo geometry to provide “an optimal response at all speeds.”

According to the press release, Bergen gas engines are proven to produce a fuel efficiency rate of approximately 50 percent. The liquid natural gas used in these engines reduces CO2 by 25 percent and NOX by 90 percent, on top of which the engines are capable of providing up to four hours of zero-emissions running time.

“All told, greenhouse gas emissions from our Bergen gas engines are around 20 percent lower than those from similarly-rated diesel engines, even when we take the methane slip, the unburned fuel, into consideration,” said Ottar Ristesund, the senior vice president for sales at Kongsberg Maritime. “They are far cleaner to operate, and users report a reduction of as much as 10 percent in maintenance costs compared to diesel engines.”

The Capella’s main propulsion, meanwhile, stems from a KM Azipull-PM (Permanent Magnet) unit with an L-drive configuration. According to the press release, the AZP-PM is noted for outstanding hydrodynamic efficiency and proffers “the advantage of a compact installation footprint as its motor is housed within the mounting flange diameter.”

The KM permanent magnet technology used on Havila Capella’s tunnel thrusters “combines space-saving convenience with low-noise, low-vibration and high-performance operation,” according to Kongsberg. The tunnel thrusters’ rapid response times to full power increase operability and maneuverability, the company said.

“Meanwhile, stays supporting the central shaft are designed to recover some of the swirl energy generated by the propeller, providing additional thrust and improving the energy efficiency of the boat’s hull,” Kongsberg wrote.

According to the company, wear and tear are also substantially reduced as the PM thrusters contain fewer rotational components.

“Our priorities are intertwined: enabling our customers to enjoy the smoothest, safest and most awe-inspiring cruises while preserving the unique marine habitats off Norway’s coasts,” said Bent Martini, CEO, Havila Krystuten. “We’re grateful to Kongsberg Maritime for providing us with the technology that allows us to give our passengers an unforgettable, enriching experience while simultaneously minimizing environmental impacts.”

“We’re very proud to be closely involved in a cruise shipping venture which is literally so close to home,” added Ristesund. “Furnishing Havila’s vessels with efficient, low- and zero-emissions solutions help to ensure that this remarkable scenery will be preserved for others to enjoy in generations to come.”