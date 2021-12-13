Tarragona

Windstar Cruises Names Karl Gulotta Corporate Executive Chef

Karl Gulotta

Windstar Cruises has hired Karl Gulotta as its new corporate executive chef.

“We are excited to add Karl to our team of culinary professionals at Windstar,” said Vice President of Hotel Operations Stijn Creupelandt, who oversees the corporate executive chef position. “His breadth of proficiency both with cruise ships and some of the best restaurants on the planet will no doubt enhance our cruise guests’ experience.”

Together with Windstar’s director of food and beverage operations, Gulotta will be instrumental in setting the tone, look, and feel of all culinary operations, ensuring they align with the company’s high standards, commitment to sustainable practices, devotion to regional menus and products, and its ongoing relationship as the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, according to a press release. 

Gulotta (who speaks English, French, and Spanish) is originally from Marseilles, France. He most recently worked with French cruise ship operator Ponant as executive chef, where he executed menus and recipes from acclaimed Chef Alain Ducasse. He previously held high-level culinary positions with Oceania Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and a litany of land-based fine dining establishments (more than five with Michelin stars) located around the globe.

