Makinen Awarded Accredited Sustainability Certificate by DNV

A major cabin contractor in the global shipbuilding industry, Makinen, has been awarded Finland's first accredited sustainability certificate – CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Performance Ladder Standard.

According to a press release, the third-level certificate has been awarded by the global certification body DNV. It is also the first sustainability certificate issued to a company operating in the global shipbuilding industry.

“Makinen's Finland office was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 quality certificate in 2019, and we already have a long history in developing our social responsibility work. The field of social responsibility is broad, and it includes several themes such as corporate ethics, use of natural resources, biodiversity, environmental emissions, well-being at work, and human rights. The CSR Performance Ladder standard helped our company identify key areas for development. The standard supports setting understandable goals, milestones, and metrics, making our operations and reporting consistent and transparent. During the preparations for the certification, Makinen's operating models, processes and responsibilities became clear and concrete,” said Kirsi Orava, Makinen's vice president for sustainability and brand management.

DNV's Business Development Manager Curt Ruokolahti said that systematic corporate responsibility management and open communication are “increasingly essential factors from the perspective of corporate image, investment, and supply chain management.”

“The responsibility system based on the CSR Performance Ladder gives small and mid-size enterprises a clear framework to build their responsibility work and the tools to communicate it in their supply chain,” he explained.

According to the press release, the standard combines the principles of ISO 26000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, AA1000, and GRI. There are approximately 250 certified sustainability management systems worldwide according to CSR Performance Ladder. Makinen is the first organization in Finland to receive the DNV-certified sustainability management system certificate, according to the press release.

The certification project was part of Saapunki Marketing's new SSAC Development project package, which also included the development of a sustainability innovation workshop. Makinen is a collaboration partner of Saapunki Marketing.

“We're honored that we managed to get a significant shipbuilding company, such as Makinen, as a collaboration partner for this SSAC Development pilot project. In this project, we have developed a globally unique sustainability innovation platform. The platform's key benefits are effective development work, cost-efficiency, and controlled risk management. This SSAC Development concept has been developed in close collaboration with globally recognized shipbuilding and service design professionals. As the companies are different, based on their businesses, products, services, and value chains, we needed to create a concept that we can customize according to each client's starting point and goals,” said the CEO of Saapunki Marketing, Arja Saapunki.

Earlier in 2021, Saapunki Marketing signed a collaboration agreement with DNV Business Assurance Finland Oy Ab. Saapunki Marketing said that it offers "sustainability innovation, development and communication services for international companies" together with the global DNV Supply Chain and Green Finance department.