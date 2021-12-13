MSC Cruises to Deploy 5 Ships in South America for 2022-23

MSC Cruises will deploy five ships in South America for the winter 2022-23 season. According to a press release, this will be the cruise line’s biggest ever sailing program in the region.

Four ships will be based in Brazil – the MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Fantasia and MSC Armonia – and one ship in Argentina, the MSC Musica.

Four ships will also make regular visits to Uruguay: the MSC Seaview, MSC Fantasia, MSC Armonia and MSC Musica.

“Our 2022/2023 season will offer more than 146,000 cabins, a 41 percent growth compared to the current season with three ships and 25 percent higher than the 2019/20 season, the last full cruise season before the pandemic halted the travel sector,” said the Vice President for Global Sales at MSC Cruises, Achille Staiano.

“This demonstrates our commitment to South America and further reinforces our leadership position in the cruise sector in Brazil and throughout the continent,” he added.

The Magnifica will also visit destinations in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Peru during her 117-day cruise around the world in 2023.