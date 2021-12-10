Tarragona

Carnival Cruise Line Reopens Camp Ocean

Camp Ocean Is Open

Carnival Cruise Line today reopened Camp Ocean, its supervised children’s program for fully vaccinated children ages 5 to 11, for the first time since its ships have resumed service, according to a press release. 

Carnival said it has implemented enhanced protocols for Camp Ocean that are consistent with other onboard procedures, including required face masks, limited capacity, encouraged physical distancing, twice daily deep cleanings of the spaces, and one-parent-per-family drop-offs and pick-ups. Activities will be adjusted as needed to meet these guidelines.

The ocean-inspired facility offers a variety of fun and engaging experiences ranging from educational activities to crafts and active games. Activity sessions will be offered daily, and guests can refer to the HUB App during their sailings for times and details.

In addition to Camp Ocean, Circle “C” and Club O2 have been and will continue to be open for vaccinated early teens ages 12 to 14 and for vaccinated teens ages 15 to 17, respectively.

