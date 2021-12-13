Tarragona

Vidanta Cruises Preparing for Early 2022 Start

Vidanta Elegant

Newcomer Vidanta Cruises is preparing for an early 2022 start to its cruise program.

The 298-guest Vidanta Elegant was originally scheduled to enter service in late 2019, which saw delays and then was further pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the luxury hotel operator is said to be racing to crew up the ship in anticipation of a first quarter start, according to sources familiar with the situation.

"Grupo Vidanta is thrilled to launch Mexico’s first luxury cruise line in 2022." the company said, in a statement. "The inaugural ship, the Vidanta Elegant, is an adults-only ship that will feature 149 state rooms and suites, 12 restaurants and lounges, a spa and fitness center, nightly entertainment, a boutique, and a top-deck pool."

Grupo Vidanta acquired the 1990-built ship in 2017 following the demise of All Leisure Group, where the vessel sailed as the Voyager. The ship was completely renovated in Europe before repositioning to the west coast of Mexico where it is expected to sail year-round. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Incheon

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence Cruise Friendly

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index