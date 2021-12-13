Vidanta Cruises Preparing for Early 2022 Start

Newcomer Vidanta Cruises is preparing for an early 2022 start to its cruise program.

The 298-guest Vidanta Elegant was originally scheduled to enter service in late 2019, which saw delays and then was further pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the luxury hotel operator is said to be racing to crew up the ship in anticipation of a first quarter start, according to sources familiar with the situation.

"Grupo Vidanta is thrilled to launch Mexico’s first luxury cruise line in 2022." the company said, in a statement. "The inaugural ship, the Vidanta Elegant, is an adults-only ship that will feature 149 state rooms and suites, 12 restaurants and lounges, a spa and fitness center, nightly entertainment, a boutique, and a top-deck pool."

Grupo Vidanta acquired the 1990-built ship in 2017 following the demise of All Leisure Group, where the vessel sailed as the Voyager. The ship was completely renovated in Europe before repositioning to the west coast of Mexico where it is expected to sail year-round.