Hawaii Grants Permission for UnCruise Adventures Winter and Spring Sailings

UnCruise Adventures has announced that it has started operations over the Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, the 36-guest Safari Explorer kicked off its winter season with “in-depth cultural immersion” in Halawa Valley on the island of Molokai.

UnCruise said that recent news proved to be a major setback for large ship cruise lines that were forced into cancelling cruises in Hawaii until 2022. UnCruise Adventures does not fall into the large cruise ship ranks and has received permission to operate in ports and parks in Hawaii.

The UnCruise Adventures safety and operations team worked with all levels of management at the State and County levels, including close coordination with the Hawaii Department of Transportation, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources. The company also worked with the Hawaii Department of Health to gain approval of the company’s 100-percent full vaccination and testing requirements for all guests and crew.

UnCruise is now celebrating 12 years of operations in Hawaii with their seven-night Hawaiian Seascape adventures from Molokai to the Kona Coast and reverse.

“It’s time to focus on our guest’s experience and the people and culture of Hawaii,” stated UnCruise Adventures owner, Captain Dan Blanchard. “After almost two years of very limited travel, we are celebrating the permissions granted to us, and our ability to share an immersive exploration of the Hawaiian Islands, including the less-traveled island of Molokai, whose people and culture have become a part of the UnCruise Adventures family. We continue to work with the counties of Maui and Hawaii on operational details.”

Guests on the Hawaiian voyage can explore the heritage and living culture of the locals while sailing from Molokai to Maui, Lanai, and the Big Island of Hawaii with multiple adventures each day. The itinerary highlights the UnCruise focus on “community, culture and connection,” UnCruise said.

The Hawaiian Seascapes itinerary visits four islands in one week and includes Halawa Valley, Hualalai Volcano, and Kealakekua Bay as examples of just three of the focal points along the route.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that Hawaii’s residents are safe and confident in our operations. The support shown by Hawaii government officials has been invaluable in routing a path for our guests to experience these beautiful islands. It is humbling to be granted permission to operate. Mahalo to the many officials and residents of Hawaii that support our experiential adventures,” Blanchard said.