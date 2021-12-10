Tarragona

Holland America Line Restart: Six Ships in Service by January

Continuing its restart plans, Holland America Line will see six ships sailing with guests by early 2022. The Carnival-owned premium brand first resumed service in July, offering a summer program in Alaska with the Nieuw Amsterdam.

Four Ships in Service in the North America

Currently, five vessels are in service in North America, including the new Rotterdam.

The 2021-built ship debuted in October, sailing a transatlantic crossing before kicking off its inaugural season in the Caribbean.

The Eurodam, the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Nieuw Statendam and the Koningsdam are also presently operating, offering cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the West Coast from two different homeports.

Here are the details:

Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 10 nights
Itinerary: Panama Canal, Southern and Eastern Caribbean    

Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: In service since October 10, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexican Riviera  

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 24, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 5 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since November 21, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: In service since October 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Zuiderdam Returns in December; Balance of the Fleet in 2022

While the balance of the 11-ship fleet is set to return in the first half of 2022, the Zuiderdam is resuming service in December.

The 2002-built ship is set to offer additional itinerary choices in North America, with a series of West Coast, Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:

Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Guaymas, Loreto, Topolobampo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918
Date: April 24, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to San Diego (United States)
Length: 17 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Panama City, Puerto Caldera, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Luas

Oosterdam 
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Salerno, Messina, Corfu, Kotor and Zadar

Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Arhus, Warnemunde, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn and St. Petersburg

Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: May 8, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka

Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: May 12, 2022
Region: Canada and New England
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City

