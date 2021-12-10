Holland America Line Restart: Six Ships in Service by January

Continuing its restart plans, Holland America Line will see six ships sailing with guests by early 2022. The Carnival-owned premium brand first resumed service in July, offering a summer program in Alaska with the Nieuw Amsterdam.

Four Ships in Service in the North America

Currently, five vessels are in service in North America, including the new Rotterdam.

The 2021-built ship debuted in October, sailing a transatlantic crossing before kicking off its inaugural season in the Caribbean.

The Eurodam, the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Nieuw Statendam and the Koningsdam are also presently operating, offering cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the West Coast from two different homeports.

Here are the details:

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 10 nights

Itinerary: Panama Canal, Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 10, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 24, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 5 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: In service since October 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Zuiderdam Returns in December; Balance of the Fleet in 2022

While the balance of the 11-ship fleet is set to return in the first half of 2022, the Zuiderdam is resuming service in December.

The 2002-built ship is set to offer additional itinerary choices in North America, with a series of West Coast, Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the remainder of the fleet:

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: December 23, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Guaymas, Loreto, Topolobampo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918

Date: April 24, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to San Diego (United States)

Length: 17 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal, Panama City, Puerto Caldera, Corinto, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Chiapas, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Luas

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Salerno, Messina, Corfu, Kotor and Zadar

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Arhus, Warnemunde, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn and St. Petersburg

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: May 8, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Sitka

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: May 12, 2022

Region: Canada and New England

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) to Montreal (Canada)

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney and Quebec City