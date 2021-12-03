Lindblad Expeditions to Go Live from Antarctica During Solar Eclipse

Lindblad Expeditions will go live this weekend from Antarctica during the solar eclipse this weekend.

During their stream, Lindblad's recognized experts will educate viewers about the eclipse, what's happening in nature during the phenomenon, and how to safely view one in the future. In the event the conditions are clear enough to view the eclipse, their shipboard photographers will capture and share some of the world’s first professional images, straight from the Southern Ocean.

WHO:

David Cothran, Lindblad naturalist, will serve as host and provide color commentary on where they are, why totality is only happening in Antarctica, how to safely view an eclipse…

Ralph Lee Hopkins, National Geographic photographer

WHEN:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 AT 1:45 AM EST

WHERE:

Aboard National Geographic Resolution in Antarctica

HOW TO WATCH:

The stream will live on Lindblad Expeditions’ Facebook channel, as well as YouTube that will be embedded on Expeditions.com/Eclipse.