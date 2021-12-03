Tarragona

Lindblad Expeditions to Go Live from Antarctica During Solar Eclipse

National Geographic Resolution

Lindblad Expeditions will go live this weekend from Antarctica during the solar eclipse this weekend. 

During their stream, Lindblad's recognized experts will educate viewers about the eclipse, what's happening in nature during the phenomenon, and how to safely view one in the future. In the event the conditions are clear enough to view the eclipse, their shipboard photographers will capture and share some of the world’s first professional images, straight from the Southern Ocean.

WHO:

  • David Cothran, Lindblad naturalist, will serve as host and provide color commentary on where they are, why totality is only happening in Antarctica, how to safely view an eclipse…
  • Ralph Lee Hopkins, National Geographic photographer

WHEN:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 AT 1:45 AM EST

WHERE:

Aboard National Geographic Resolution in Antarctica

HOW TO WATCH:

The stream will live on Lindblad Expeditions’ Facebook channel, as well as YouTube that will be embedded on Expeditions.com/Eclipse.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

CMP Coatings

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today