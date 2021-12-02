Cunard and Pacific Symphony Announce New Partnership

Cunard has announced a partnership with the Pacific Symphony orchestra in Orange County, becoming its official cruise line.

"We are elated to partner with the Pacific Symphony, a beloved, cultural gem in Orange County," the cruise line wrote.

According to a press release, Cunard is sponsoring the organization's premier Box Circle Club. As the official cruise line of the Pacific Symphony, Cunard will “enhance the organization's mission to engage, inspire and serve Orange County through exceptional music performances, education and community programming.”

Cunard said that the Pacific Symphony's vision is to “lead a classical music renaissance in the community through creativity and innovation” and the cruise line’s credo mirrors those core values.

Pacific Symphony was founded in 1978 as a collaboration between California State University, Fullerton, and North Orange County community leaders led by Marcy Mulville.

The Symphony has now been led by Music Director Carl St.Clair for over 30 years and has been the resident orchestra at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for 15 years.

Currently in its 43rd season, the Symphony, according to the press release, is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is recognized as a Tier 1 orchestra making strides on both the national and international scene.

In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its Carnegie Hall debut as one of two orchestras invited to perform during a celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th Birthday.

“Cunard has long supported and been passionate about classical music, featuring musical ensembles each year on flagship Queen Mary 2. Most notably is the much-anticipated, annual performances of Sir Anthony Inglis and the UK's National Symphony Orchestra,” the cruise line wrote.

According to the press release, the partnership with Pacific Symphony provides Cunard a “rare opportunity for west coast cruise and classical music enthusiasts to learn more about the line's sailings in the region, as Cunard increases the fleet's presence in North America.”

The Queen Elizabeth will be sailing north through Los Angeles en route to Alaska in late May, followed by her second Alaska season commencing in early June 2022.

"We are elated to partner with the Pacific Symphony, a beloved, cultural gem in Orange County," said Vice President for Sales at Cunard North America, Jamie Paiko. "Our guests are passionate about classical music and we hope to have the future opportunity of bringing the Symphony on board a voyage for everyone to enjoy. We are eager to introduce Pacific Symphony and their patrons to Cunard's signature voyages, and are excited to support such an important organization in Southern California."

"Pacific Symphony is delighted to welcome Cunard as the exclusive sponsor of our Box Circle Club, and we are gratified that they have joined us as the Symphony official cruise line. Cunard's guests and Pacific Symphony's audiences share much in common in their love for the very finest in art, culture, and world-class experiences," said John Forsyte, president, and CEO of Pacific Symphony.

According to the press release, Cunard and Pacific Symphony are evolving their partnership and look forward to announcing developments in the New Year.