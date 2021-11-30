Greater Victoria Harbour Authority Set for 350 Call 2022 Cruise Season

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has released the draft schedule for the 2022 cruise ship season in Victoria with the first ship in a Canadian port in two years arriving on April 6, 2022, according to a press release.

There are currently 350 ship calls scheduled to arrive at the Victoria Cruise Terminal over the seven-month season between March and October.

GVHA is currently estimating that there will be 759,000 passengers, or close to the equivalent number from the 2019 season, according to a statement.

Health and safety measures and regulations will be determined by Transport Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada and will be in place for next season. This will include mandatory vaccination requirements for passengers and crew and COVID management plans and reporting protocols for all ships.

On the ground, operations team members have been working with partners to ensure the safe movement of passengers upon arrival, both on the terminal and in the community. Planned measures will always meet both federal and provincial health requirements.

“We’ve worked hard and collaborated with government and industry to ensure that when ships return to Canada, and to Victoria, we will be ready to safely welcome passengers and crew,” said Ian Robertson, CEO, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. “I look forward to being on the pier when that first ship arrives, and the first cruise passengers in two years disembark the ship to explore our beautiful city.”

“Our government is excited to welcome the first cruise ship back in Canadian waters in two years to the Victoria Cruise Terminal, Canada’s busiest port of call and a strategic stop on the popular Alaskan cruise itinerary,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Our government is working hard with our partners to support the safe restart of the $2.7 billion industry in British Columbia.”

“I am thrilled to see the cruise industry return to Victoria and to support our organization’s focus on a sustainable approach to our business,” said Christine Willow, Board Chair, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. “As Chair, I am appreciative of the support from the many local stakeholders and partners across Greater Victoria as we’ve planned for the safe resumption of cruise in our region.”

“The Victoria Cruise Industry Alliance is ready to offer cruise passengers the best possible experience when the first cruise ship pulls in next year,” said Anna Poustie, VCIA Chair. “Our members are enthusiastic supporters of the cruise industry and are proud to be part of the significant economic contributions we bring to our local community.”

In 2022, the Norwegian Encore, Majestic Princess, and Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas will make their inaugural calls to Victoria.

The Majestic Princess will be the first vessel to utilize the Pier B mooring dolphin extension that was completed in early 2020 with financial support from the Government of Canada’s Investing in Canada program.