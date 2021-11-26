Tarragona

Cruise Line Stocks Drop on Friday on New COVID Variant Fears

Ships in Nassau

Cruise line stocks were having a Black Friday morning to forget on Nov. 26, opening well into the red on fears of a new coronavirus variant coming out of South Africa that could lead to new travel restrictions. 

Fifteen minutes after the opening bell, Carnival Corporation stocks were down over 10 percent and had dipped below $18.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises was also off about 10 percent, and had dipped down to $70.20, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was down over 8 percent to $20.62.

Lindblad Expeditions saw a smaller hit, down just over 5 percent to $15.31.

 

