Singapore Greenlights Vaccinated International Passengers on Cruises

Singapore authorities have allowed vaccinated international guests to join cruises in the country under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, which cites The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), fully vaccinated travelers from 21 countries can fly to Singapore and hop on a cruise without having to quarantine first.

The decision was announced on Nov. 25 and applies to cruise ships that are homeported in Singapore and in compliance with the prevailing entry requirements of the country.

The 21 countries include Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Spain, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, Switzerland, Brunei effective immediately; Malaysia, Finland, Indonesia, Sweden and India from Nov. 29; and Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates from Dec. 6.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, a 10-step entry process to enter Singapore needs to be followed for a cruise using the VTL scheme.

Dream Cruises has already welcomed the news and announced the sale of its World Dream itineraries to non-resident guests.

“With cruise bookings now open to non-residents in Singapore and international travellers, it is indeed fantastic news, as we have been working hard towards this goal with the demonstration of safe cruises over the past year,” said President of Dream Cruises Michael Goh. “Our progression to the next phase of cruising is timely and we are highly optimistic that demand will continue to rise with the contribution of the fly-cruise segment. With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board and local authorities, as well as from our local and international travel partners, we are excited to now welcome international travelers on the World Dream under prevailing national guidelines and we look forward to exploring future possibilities, including destination cruises.”