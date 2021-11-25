Tarragona

Saga Cruises Appoints Fran Collins as Non-Executive Director

Spirit of Discovery MG 5281

Saga Crusies has announced the appointment of Fran Collins as the newest member of Saga’s Cruise Board.

According to a press release, Collins has more than 20 years of experience in the shipping and travel industry, and the appointment gives the company access to “her insight and perspective as Saga continues its transformation of its cruise business.”

The appointment follows the resumption of Saga Cruises earlier in the year and the launch of Saga’s new boutique cruise ship, the Spirit of Adventure, in July.

Collins will join the board in addition to her role as Chief Executive Officer of Isle of Wight-based ferry company Red Funnel, at which she has served in her current role since 2018. Before this, Collins spent 16 years in a number of operational and management roles at Condor Ferries, having started her career as a cadet in the Merchant Navy.

Collins will replace Tom Allan on the Board of Saga Cruises, who will be retiring in the new year after serving ten years in the role.

“We’re delighted that Fran has agreed to join the Board of Saga Cruises. This comes at an incredibly exciting time for Saga as our strategy continues to drive simplicity, efficiency and growth in our business, and exceptional experiences to our guests. This appointment means we’re able to access Fran’s invaluable counsel as we continue in our strategy,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Saga Travel, Nick Stace.

Collins said she was “proud” to join Saga at “such an exciting time in its journey.”

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the Cruise Board as it continues to transform its business and provide world-class cruising which exceeds every guest’s expectation, every time they travel,” she noted.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

NIT

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report