Saga Cruises Appoints Fran Collins as Non-Executive Director

Saga Crusies has announced the appointment of Fran Collins as the newest member of Saga’s Cruise Board.

According to a press release, Collins has more than 20 years of experience in the shipping and travel industry, and the appointment gives the company access to “her insight and perspective as Saga continues its transformation of its cruise business.”

The appointment follows the resumption of Saga Cruises earlier in the year and the launch of Saga’s new boutique cruise ship, the Spirit of Adventure, in July.

Collins will join the board in addition to her role as Chief Executive Officer of Isle of Wight-based ferry company Red Funnel, at which she has served in her current role since 2018. Before this, Collins spent 16 years in a number of operational and management roles at Condor Ferries, having started her career as a cadet in the Merchant Navy.

Collins will replace Tom Allan on the Board of Saga Cruises, who will be retiring in the new year after serving ten years in the role.

“We’re delighted that Fran has agreed to join the Board of Saga Cruises. This comes at an incredibly exciting time for Saga as our strategy continues to drive simplicity, efficiency and growth in our business, and exceptional experiences to our guests. This appointment means we’re able to access Fran’s invaluable counsel as we continue in our strategy,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Saga Travel, Nick Stace.

Collins said she was “proud” to join Saga at “such an exciting time in its journey.”

“I look forward to working collaboratively with the Cruise Board as it continues to transform its business and provide world-class cruising which exceeds every guest’s expectation, every time they travel,” she noted.