Tarragona

Cruise Saudi Wins Best New Business Model Award

The waterfront in Jeddah

Cruise Saudi, the company driving the development of the cruise industry in Saudi, has received the Best New Business Model Award at the 2021 Tourism Innovation Summit, according to a press release. 

Cruise Saudi was recognized during the second annual Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS). TIS took place between November 10 and 12 in Seville, Spain, bringing together more than 5,000 face-to-face attendees from over 37 countries as well as more than 4,500 virtual attendees.

The award highlights Cruise Saudi’s success in developing a brand-new pillar for Saudi’s growing tourism industry in line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy, according to a statement.

Since its launch in January 2021, Cruise Saudi has been working to develop the cruise business, coordinating partnerships with international cruise lines, building Saudi’s first cruise terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, mobilizing the infrastructure, manpower, and systems required to host global cruise lines, and launched an inaugural summer season – all in record time.

Cruise Saudi was nominated for the Best New Business Model alongside two other finalists, – UpStay, an automated hotel booking upsale platform, and Sharify, a collaborative real-time events map.

Speaking on the achievement, Fawaz Farooqui, Managing Director of Cruise Saudi, said: “I am pleased to see Cruise Saudi’s work over the last few months recognized by the global tourism and travel industry. We extend our appreciation to the many international and domestic bodies and Government entities who came together to bring to life cruising in Saudi, along with our partners from the cruise lines. We look forward to future collaborations and seeing more and more cruise lines and cruise passengers discover the wonders of Saudi and the Red Sea.”.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Guadeloupe

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2022 Cruise Industry News USA River Report