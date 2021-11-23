Holland America Announces Crew Appreciation, Shorex, Dining and WiFi Offers

Holland America Line has announced a Black Friday Sale between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2021.

For one week, guests can book a stateroom on select 2021-23 cruises with a reduced deposit of $99 and receive the Have it All package of shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and WiFi. Additionally, Holland America Line will include crew appreciation, valued at $100 per person.

With the Black Friday Sale, travelers can book a cruise to all seven continents that departs from Nov. 30, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023. According to a press release, cruise destinations include Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, the South Pacific, South America, Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more.

Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included, Holland America said.

Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each. Passengers can choose from thousands of tours across the world: active adventures, immersive culinary experiences, historical explorations, cultural discoveries and more.

The Signature Beverage Package allows guests to enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed. Bar service charges are included.

Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can also enjoy Holland America Line’s specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is a steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia, China and Japan. Canaletto is a relaxed venue that serves authentic Italian cuisine. A WiFi Surf Package – included in the offer – is Holland America Line’s most popular package that allows guests to visit their favorite sites, including e-mail, news, sports and more.

The Black Friday Sale is available for the first and second guests in the stateroom and is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises five days or less.