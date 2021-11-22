The Little Mermaid Headlines Live Entertainment Aboard the Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled new details about the theatrical productions coming to the Disney Wish.

According to a press release, the ship will debut two stage shows in its Walt Disney Theatre: an original, Broadway-style take on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid and an “embarkation day celebration helmed by Captain Minnie, Goofy and an all-star cast of Disney and Pixar characters.” Additionally, the cruise line has introduced a pirate deck party for guests complete with fireworks at sea.

The shows were first announced during a presentation by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro at Destination D23 on Nov. 20.

Disney The Little Mermaid will be a stage adaptation of the 1989 Disney Animation film developed exclusively for the Disney Wish. During the theatrical production, guests will rediscover the familiar scenes, music and characters of The Little Mermaid while experiencing the story "like never before,” Disney wrote. The storytellers will take on the roles of Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Flounder and more, bringing to life the immersive undersea world right before guests’ eyes.

The cruise line said that they’ll put their own “contemporary spin” on the story of a young woman’s search for independence, love and a place in the world.

According to the press release, Disney The Little Mermaid will feature “innovative theatrical design, dazzling special effects, artistic choreography, and a reimagined script and score that will surprise and delight guests of all ages.” Additionally, guests will be able to hear new orchestrations of songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Under the Sea” with moving ensemble pieces.

“The Little Mermaid is a timeless story, one that transcends generations,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, vice president, creative and advanced development, Disney Live Entertainment. “Our hope is that this new stage adaptation aboard the Disney Wish continues that incredible legacy, not by simply reenacting the elements that make the original film so powerful, but by reinterpreting it in a way that resonates with the audience sitting in the theater each night.”

On their first night aboard the Disney Wish, guests will experience an original musical spectacular, Disney Seas the Adventure, comprising various Disney stories.

“When Captain Minnie hands over the helm to her dear friend Goofy, he’ll set sail into uncharted waters on a journey to discover his own inner captain,” Disney wrote. “Along the way, Goofy will encounter a bevy of bold, brave and brilliant Disney and Pixar friends who encourage him to lead with his heart through rousing renditions of iconic Disney songs.”

According to the press release, the adventure will end in a group of characters joining Captain Minnie and Goofy on stage during a “grand farewell” before leading guests out of the theater and into the Grand Hall for a sendoff experience – the “kiss goodnight” to close guests’ first day onboard.

The Disney Wish will also feature a reimagined adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular. The musical comedy is based on the Disney Animation tale of Aladdin meeting the Genie, battling the evil Jafar and falling in love with Princess Jasmine. A number of scenes and songs from the movie will be re-created on stage with new sets and theater-filling projection design developed exclusively for the Disney Wish. Highlights include a Las Vegas-style rendition of “Friend Like Me,” a performance of “A Whole New World” atop a flying magic carpet and a solo performance for Jasmine titled “To Be Free” created for Disney Cruise Line by Grammy Award-winning composer Alan Menken.

Another Disney Cruise Line experience will return aboard the Disney Wish in an "all-new way" with the premiere of Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party, a new take on the fleet’s nighttime deck celebration. The upper decks party is a “rollicking rock-and-roll extravaganza unlike anything on the high seas, complete with fireworks at sea,” Disney wrote. The show will feature live music, stunts and special effects.

Throughout the party, its host Captain Redd and her band of pirates will perform famous radio hits from the genre, plus a rendition of the pirate tune “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” When Redd assembles a council of captains – including Captain Jack Sparrow – a fireworks display will begin, underscored by an original arrangement of the soundtrack from the Walt Disney Studios “Pirates in the Caribbean” films.

In addition to stage spectaculars and deck parties, guests aboard the Wish will enjoy immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, first-run films in the ship’s two boutique cinemas, character experiences and programming for kids of all ages, family activities in new venues like Luna and Hero Zone, tailored programming for adults every evening and more.

The Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Wish has 1,274 seats and, according to the cruise line, “evokes an enchanted forest inspired by scenes from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Fantasia,” with orchestra and balcony seating spanning three decks.

The cruise line said that the theater will be equipped with “state-of the-art technology, including the most robust projection mapping capabilities of any Disney ship” and a Dolby Atmos 3D audio system to create a “transformative theatrical experience.”

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.