Crystal Endeavor's Submersible Makes Its Debut

Submersible Time

The new submersible aboard the Crystal Endeavor has made its official debut in Antarctica on the ship's first voyage from Ushuaia, which departed last week.

Guests aboard the sailing were the first venture several hundred feet under the sea via a new submersible that provides incredible views of marine life along the way, according to a press release.

No special equipment or gear is required in the two-person underwater vehicle (plus pilot) which takes guests on a undersea journey offering a truly unique way to experience and explore the icy polar region.

The Crystal Endeavor is on the first of eight 11-day Antarctica voyages that depart from Ushuaia, Argentina and crosses the famed Drake Passage before visiting South Shetland Islands, the Weddell Sea, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia, as well as ample time exploring the Antarctic peninsula, home to penguin colonies, seals, whales and seabirds. The program runs through February 2022.

