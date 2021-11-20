Norwegian Joy Resumes Cruising from Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line saw the return to service of its ninth ship in the Norwegian Joy, offering even more variety of Caribbean sailings from PortMiami.

Norwegian Joy's Miami comeback offers a series of seven-day roundtrip Caribbean voyages calling to Roatán, Bay Islands; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize – the brand's private resort destination in Belize.

The week-long itinerary is available through April 23, 2021. Guests looking to celebrate the holidays at sea in a tropical paradise can book the vessel's 11-day cruise from Miami on Dec. 23, 2021, visiting Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Castries, St. Lucia; St. John's, Antigua; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Guests can also celebrate New Year's Day in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

"The momentum of our Great Cruise Comeback continues as Norwegian Joy resumes voyages from our beloved hometown of Miami to join our other world-class vessels sailing from our brand-new terminal to continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

"With the launch of our ninth ship, we now have more than two-thirds of our berths in operation, and we couldn't be more excited. Norwegian Joy's comeback is perfectly timed with the recent launch of our 'Greatest Deal Ever' and latest deployment of itineraries, we're making it even easier for our guests to book a well-deserved getaway offering them more destinations and ships to choose along with the best value at sea."

Starting in December, PortMiami will be home to four Norwegian vessels including Norwegian Joy, Encore, Getaway, and soon to restart, Norwegian Pearl