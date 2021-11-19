HEINEKEN Raises the Bar on Sustainability with Strategic Partners in Cruise

A key priority for HEINEKEN is the roll-out of its 2030 Brew a Better World global sustainability and responsibility ambition in the cruise industry, according to a press release.

The company said that Partnering with strategic partners in the cuise industry will contribute to a new set of bold commitments, aimed at driving a positive impact on the environment, social sustainability and the responsible consumption of alcohol.

Christian Klimpke, Global Account Manager Cruiselines of HEINEKEN said: “Doing business all over the world comes with important responsibilities that extend beyond just running a profitable business. As well as delivering on our global 2030 Brew a Better World sustainability ambitions, HEINEKEN believes that achieving real and lasting change comes from partnering with others. We are now actively inviting our cruise line partners to join us on initiatives in raising the bar to progress faster towards a net zero, fairer and healthier world.”

In addition to the company’s global initiatives in the sustainable sourcing of ingredients for its range of beers and ciders, use of solar or biomas energy in production and the reduction of water consumption across the supply chain, HEINEKEN Global Duty Free is partnering with cruiselines to deliver its ambitions across several key initiatives, including: