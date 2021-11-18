Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 2023 Voyages

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced its new 2023 schedule featuring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and South Pacific itineraries.

The Gauguin will be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries in 2023, according to the company, including the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands, 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus, 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands, and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

The Gauguin will also be returning to Fiji in 2023, offering 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands itineraries.

These comprehensive voyages follow in the wake of explorers, encompassing the exquisite Society Islands, home waters of The Gauguin, and the Cook Islands with its unique culture and exquisite lagoons.

Other highlights include sailing across the International Date Line, a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and the stunning Fijian islands. Ports of call on the voyages are Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Fiji. A 16-night Fiji to Bali (or reverse) voyage from Lautoka, Fiji and continues on to visit Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Thursday Island (Jan. 21, 2023 sailing only), Australia; Dili, Timor-Leste; At Sea; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali, Indonesia.

The Gauguin underwent an extensive renovation in February of 2021. In addition to the ship’s staterooms and suites, Studio Jean Philippe Nuel redesigned the ship’s public spaces including its Le Grand Salon, restaurants, piano bar, La Palette Lounge, spa and salon, fitness center, boutique, pool deck, and reception area. A reading nook was also added to Deck 5, Deck 6 is now boasting a digital museum featuring over 150 of Paul Gauguin’s pieces, as well as updates to the ship’s sound and lighting systems.