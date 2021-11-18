Cunard's Queen Elizabeth Set for 17 New International Voyages

Cunard has announced 17 new international voyages, sailing on Queen Elizabeth between Feb. 20 and June 21. 2022.

Embarking on the new program in early 2022, the Queen Elizabeth will visit 32 ports in 12 countries, spending time in the Norway’s fjords; island hopping in Spain and Portugal; cruising through the Mediterranean; and finally transiting the Panama Canal onwards to Alaska.

The program includes six overnight port calls and three late evening departures. Extended time in Tromso and Narvik offers the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights.

A call in Amsterdam on a 4-night short break brings an opportunity to explore the city’s UNESCO-listed canals by night. Other highlight calls include Genoa, Ibiza, Manzanillo, Grand Turk, San Francisco, before reaching the icy landscapes of Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier.

“We’re thrilled to offer this exciting new Escapes Programme to guests who might long for a voyage that promises a sense of freedom, luxury and style,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “For cruise afficionados or those enjoying their first taste of the vibrant and inviting world of Queen Elizabeth, together with our renowned White Star Service, this programme has something for everyone.”